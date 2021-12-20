Search

20 Dec 2021

Donegal students fundraising for a very worthy cause - all support greatly appreciated

The students will be holding the collection throughout the day

Donegal students fundraising for a very worthy cause - all support greatly appreciated

Transition Year students from the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town collecting for the Asthma Society

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Transition Year students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are out on the Diamond in Donegal Town today (Monday) fundraising for the Asthma Society.

Students are 'spinning' on stationary bikes, as well as holding a bucket collection for the charity. 

All donations no matter how big or small would be greatly appreciated. 

The Asthma Society is this year's chosen TY charity. Asthma is one of the most widespread health conditions in Ireland, with an estimated 380,000 people living with the condition at present. Around 60 people die each year in Ireland as a result of asthma attacks, with many more needing hospitalisation and other medical intervention.

The organisation aims to bring an end to deaths caused by asthma in Ireland and to help those living with the condition to improve their health and quality of life. 

More information can be found at asthma.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media