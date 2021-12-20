Donegal students fundraising for a very worthy cause - all support greatly appreciated

Transition Year students from the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town collecting for the Asthma Society
Transition Year students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are out on the Diamond in Donegal Town today (Monday) fundraising for the Asthma Society.
Students are 'spinning' on stationary bikes, as well as holding a bucket collection for the charity.
All donations no matter how big or small would be greatly appreciated.
The Asthma Society is this year's chosen TY charity. Asthma is one of the most widespread health conditions in Ireland, with an estimated 380,000 people living with the condition at present. Around 60 people die each year in Ireland as a result of asthma attacks, with many more needing hospitalisation and other medical intervention.
The organisation aims to bring an end to deaths caused by asthma in Ireland and to help those living with the condition to improve their health and quality of life.
More information can be found at asthma.ie
