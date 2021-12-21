Gardaí warn people of bank jugging during the festive period

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Gardaí are warning people across the county about a new theft method that is taking place. Bank Jugging is a theft method where customers of financial institutions are watched by people who wait for them to come out of the financial institution with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash. The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash. At times, this could include breaking into their car or may be distraction theft from the victim directly.
An Garda Síochána have been targeting Criminal groups involved in this type of crime. In a recent operation, 3 males were arrested at the end of November, 2021, and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts. These males are currently remanded in custody, gardaí state. During the course of the operation, the contents of a number of bank accounts were frozen and €110,000 cash was recovered.
Gardaí are urging people to consider the following general advice:
