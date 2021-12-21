Letterkenny Vaccination Centre extends walk-in hours ahead of Christmas

The Covid-19 Vaccination centre in Letterkenny has extended its walk-in hours to allow people the opportunity to get their Covid-19 booster vaccination ahead of Christmas.

With the Omicron variant now accounting for 52% of all new infections, the HSE are stressing the importance of getting a booster vaccination.

Director of Public Health North West, Dr Anthony Breslin said:

“The Omicron variant has a large number of mutations which may mean the virus acts differently from other variants that are circulating. The best ways of avoiding the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated when you can and make sure that you reduce your exposure to this virus where you live. Wear your mask in public, practice social distancing and wash your hand regularly.”

Cara O’Neill, Head of Vaccination CHO1 and Head of Health and Wellbeing, CHO1 said: “We are strongly encouraging anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine at this time, to take up the opportunity to avail of the booster vaccine through the multiple channels of our vaccination programme including our vaccination centres, GPs, or through participating pharmacies as it remains our priority to ensure we give people maximum choices to get vaccinated.”

The centre will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26 and will reopen on Monday, December 27.

For the most up to date vaccination times at Letterkenny CVC log on to here.