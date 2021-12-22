Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Doherty, Middle Dore, Gweedore



The peaceful death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Doherty, Mary Mhánais Fhearagáil, Middle Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Owenie. Sadly missed by her two sons, Patrick and Owenie, her sister Annie McBride (Middletown), daughter in law Moira, her two granddaughters Mary Rose and Marjorie, her great-grandson Ryan and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this evening (Wednesday). Rosary at 8pm. Wake will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, December 24, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Paul Giles, 13 Cooper's Crescent, Milford

The death has taken place of Paul Giles, 13 Cooper's Crescent, Milford and late of Cranford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny last evening, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, December 23 going to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Removal, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Wray Vance, The Cross, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Wray Vance, The Cross, Carrigans.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

John McClintock, Castleblaugh, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McClintock, Castleblaugh, Newtowncunningham.

Predeceased by wife Delores (2006). Devoted father to sons Paul, Kevin, Marcus and Stephen daughter Mariesa, and families. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Frances and Mary. John will be missed by his extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Tuesday afternoon to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, December 23, to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Nancy McGill, Drumkeen

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy (Ann Senior) McGill, The Ferns, Drumkeen.

Nancy’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook Page.

Mary Dinsmore (née Stinson), Dromore, Ballintra

The death has occurred, following a short illness, of Mary Dinsmore (née Stinson), Dromore, Ballintra.



Predeceased by her husband, David, her sister, Jennifer and her brother, Robert. Much loved mother of Mark (Sonia), Lynn (Laura), Alaric, Ashling (Jason) and Adam (Sinead). Forever remembered by her brother Jimmy and sister Pauline. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

Removal took place on Tuesday from Sligo University Hospital to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

Family home strictly private, please. Anyone wishing to offer their support and sympathy to the family, can do so as the funeral cortège makes its way to the graveyard, whilst being mindful of current Covid 19 regulations.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has occurred of Raymond Mulvey, 16 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Minnie), his daughters Jennifer and partner Paul, Lisa and husband Daniel, sons Kevin and partner Anna, his late son Seán. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Harry, Amy and Holly. Always remembered by his brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, niece and nephews and extended family and friends.

Raymond's remains reposed at his late residence. Departing from there on Wednesday, December 22, to arrive in Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Finglas Village for viewing between 3pm to 5pm. Cremation in Glasnevin crematorium on Thursday, December 23, at 1.30pm. Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Margaret Gallagher, Aughavogue, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher, Aughavogue, Killybegs.

Remains reposed at her home on Tuesday.



Removal today, Wednesday at 10 30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie



Please adhere to current Covid restrictions as to wearing of face masks, social distancing and no handshaking. House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral, please.

A memorial Mass for Peggy will take place at a later date when her family will be able to attend.

Mass can be viewed on the following link http://studiorove.ie/pharan/

Frankie O’Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, peacefully at his home, of Frankie O’Donnell, Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Esther. Much loved husband of Lisa, adored father of Shannon, James and Emma; loving brother of Siobhan (Thomas), Mairead (Aiden), Emer (Stephen), Esther (Damian), brother James, father-in-law, sister in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Frankie will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and work colleagues.

Removal today Wednesday at 10.15am, via Jim White Road, going to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery.

Family, close relatives and work colleagues are welcome to attend the funeral due to church numbers but are reminded to be mindful of hand sanitizing and social distancing.

The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this difficult and sad time.

Mass can be viewed on church services: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Michael Doherty, Drumbern, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael Doherty, Drumbern, Milford.

Remains are reposing at his home. House strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Kevin McGranaghan, 37 Fortwell, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin McGranaghan, 37 Fortwell, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including handshaking and mask wearing.

Tony McIntyre, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Tony McIntyre, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

His remains reposed at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill on Wednesday, December 22 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Mary's Church, Facebook page

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospital, Woodville Ward, Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place in the University Hospital, London on December 1 of Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Lawrence’s Funeral Cremation will take place on Thursday, December 23 at 3.30pm in the City of London Crematorium South Chapel.

The funeral cremation can be viewed live on www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Mass will be celebrated for Lawrence in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Thursday, December 23 at 10am.

Lawrence’s ashes will be returned home to Donegal at a later date.

Peter Sharkey, Glasgow

The death has occurred of Peter Sharkey, Glasgow.

Son of Mary and Peter Sharkey of Annagry West.

A much loved father, brother, uncle and grand-uncle.

Requiem Mass and interment will take place in Glasgow on Wednesday, December 22 and a Mass will be said for Peter in Annagry in the New Year.

