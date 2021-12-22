Emergency services at scene of two vehicle collision in Inishowen

Road crash Laois.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Inishowen.
The two vehicle collision occurred in the Clonbeg area at around 9am this morning.
No further details are currently known.
