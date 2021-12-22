Search

22 Dec 2021

Revealed: 2022 Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference will be held in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The 2022 Ógra Fianna Fáil National Youth Conference will be held in Donegal.

A bid to stage the conference was organised and put forward by Ógra Fianna Fáil in Donegal and got the go ahead at a meeting of delegates of the organisation at its national conference this week.

The conference will take place in April in the Waterfront Hotel, formerly the Óstán Na Rossán, Dungloe.

The National Youth Conference is an annual event which sees hundreds of members of Ógra Fianna Fáil gather to discuss and debate over policies, motions, and current affairs.

It was the opinion of the members of Ógra Fianna Fáil that holding the National Youth Conference in Donegal would be an effective way of showing the commitment Ógra Fianna Fáil has to the Gaeltacht and indeed rural Ireland.

The last National Youth Conference held in Donegal was in 2009, when hundreds of young people gathered in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran.

The conference will go ahead pending Government guidelines, and HSE guidelines on the day.

