23 Dec 2021

Urgent appeal for Lotto players to check their tickets as €29,273 prize won from Pettigo shop

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Pettigo to urgently check their tickets as a Match 5 prize of €29,273 from Wednesday, October remains unclaimed.  
 
Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday, January 18. 
  
The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday, October 19 at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office, Main Street, Pettigo.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in the Donegal village to carefully check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize: “We are appealing to anyone who may have purchased a Lotto ticket for the 20th October draw at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office on the Main Street in Pettigo to carefully check their tickets. The Donegal winner has until 18th January to claim their prize. If you are this lucky Match 5 winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.” 
 
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 
 
Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun. 

