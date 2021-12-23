Urgent appeal for Lotto players to check their tickets as €29,273 prize won from Pettigo shop

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Pettigo to urgently check their tickets as a Match 5 prize of €29,273 from Wednesday, October remains unclaimed.
Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday, January 18.
The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday, October 19 at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office, Main Street, Pettigo.
Slide show
11 photos
Twenty-one people with Covid-19 were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.