There will be help this Christmas for those affected by domestic violence - reassurance

A campaign is under way to reassure those affected by domestic abuse that there is help for them throughout the Christmas period.

Raising the issue, Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny said that people who are in distress and in danger need to contact authorities.

More than 3,000 domestic violence 999 calls were “cancelled” by the Garda Síochána, according to an Irish Times report earlier this year.

The findings were based on the initial results of an internal Garda investigation.

Deputy Martin Kenny said: It is outrageous that that situation occurred where there were over three thousand domestic violence calls and thousands of other calls unanswered.

“At the same time people who are in distress, are in danger need to contact the authorities and need to get a response from the authorities.”



He urged people in such situations to ring 999 where they will be given guidance by those on the other side of the line.

“We know, over the Christmas period has been particularly bad, from past experience other years,” he told OceanFM.

He said that domestic violence can affect both men and women but is predominablty directed at women.

He said that during the Christmas period and festivities people can over indulge with alcohol and take substances.

“And for women and children who under huge pressure and in fear, it situations like that it is important that they do reach out, there is help there and people will be there to help and support them and ensure that they can escape from what can be a very violent and dangerous situation where you have domestic abuse occurring,” he said.

He also refenced the psychological elements associated with coercive control where the person may not be enduring violence but are enduring a different type of abuse.

He said that he and other members of the council have come across situations such as these.

He said that it is vital that people know that there is help available. Minister Helen McEntee said also moved to reassure people that there are supports in place for them.

Services in Donegal

Donegal Domestic Violence Services provides a 24-hour helpline and emergency refuge accommodation as well as outreach support for women and children throughout the county.

Domestic abuse is the intentional and persistent physical or emotional abuse of a woman, and her children, in a way that causes pain, distress or injury. It can include: coercive control; Psychological and/or emotional abuse; physical or sexual abuse; financial or economic abuse; Harassment and stalking and online or digital abuse.

The helpline number is 1800 262 677.

There is also a lot of information available on their website. If you need further assistance, please go to the website at www. donegaldomesticviolenceservices.ie