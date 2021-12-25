Search

25 Dec 2021

Funeral arrangements confirmed for Daniel and Damien Duffy

Shock and sadness at death of father and son

Funeral arrangements confirmed for Daniel and Damien Duffy

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The funeral Mass for Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Hall, Letterkenny will take place in Letterkenny on Monday and they will be buried in their native Ramelton.

The remains of 88 year old Daniel and his son, Damien (50) were found at their home at Windy Heights, Windy Hall on Thursday.

Post Mortems were carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday.

Their deaths have been met by shock and deep sadness in the Letterkenny and Ramelton areas where they were very well known. 

Both men worked with the ESB, Daniel having retired some years ago.

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, said people were ‘very, very shocked’ by the tragedy.

“It is an awful tragedy and the sadness is heightened by the fact that we’re in the Christmas season,” Cllr  Kavanagh said.

“Everyone is in shock at this news. It’s very hard to take in and come to terms with.”

Funeral arrangements:

Daniel and Damien's remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny from 2pm to 4.30pm on St Stephen's Day, December 26. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Removal from there via Windy Hall and Glencar to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for Reception Prayers at 5pm, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday, December 27, which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

 Interment afterwards in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton. 

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny. 

Daniel and Damien are predeceased by wife and mother Christine, daughter and sister Caroline Callaghan and brother Alan Graham. Deeply regretted by daughters and sisters Ann Marie Giles and husband Eamon, (Killyclug Letterkenny) and Jacqueline McCready and husband George (The Glebe Letterkenny), sister-in-law Sandra and brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media