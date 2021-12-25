New daily record of almost 14,000 Covid-19 cases reported  

For the second day in a row, a record number of Covid-19 cases has been reported by the Department of Health with 13,765 confirmed today.

Yesterday’s figures of 11,182 cases nationally came on a day when there were large queues for Covid-19 PCR tests at the testing centre at St. Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny. At times, there were long tail-backs with waiting times of up to an hour for tests.

The Department has explained that in anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced today (Christmas Day) will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

They added that the data is provisional.

There is some positive news in relation to hospital numbers. There are 378 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country which is down by 15 compared to yesterday’s figure. It’s the lowest number of Covid patients requiring hospital treatment since October 9 when there were 353 people with Covid receiving hospital treatment.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units is 87, down two from yesterday.

Covid-19 vaccination clinics throughout the country are not operating on Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day and they will resume service on Monday, December 27.

PCR testing will continue throughout the weekend, with a slightly reduced level of service.