27 Dec 2021

Two hospitality businesses close in Letterkenny due to rise in Covid case numbers

Temporary closure announced of popular venues

Closures

Two popular Letterkenny businesses have closed temporarily

The worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal has prompted two hospitality businesses in Letterkenny to close temporarily.

The Silver Tassie Hotel say they plan to keep their doors closed for an extended period.

Meanwhile Blake’s Bar has closed for this week.

As case numbers continue to rise, the Covid-19 testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town were exceptionally busy over the Christmas period and on occasions, there were no booking times available for PCR rests.

Ciaran and Rose Blaney, proprietors of the Silver Tassie Hotel, took to social media on St. Stephen’s Day to announce the hotel’s closure.

“We have reluctantly had to come to the tough decision, that in light of the increase in Covid cases and in the interest of public health as well as our customers and staff's wellbeing, to keep our doors closed for an extended period,” they said.

“The hotel will still open for all upcoming weddings,  hotel guest accommodation and spa bookings. However our public bar and restaurant will remain closed until further notice, hopefully this will be for a short period only but we will keep you updated.

“We are currently doing our best to get in touch with anyone who has a booking for food with us over the coming week and we ask that you could please bear with us during this difficult time.”

The Silver Tassie’s hotel reception phone lines were open yesterday.

“We hope to see all our loyal customers and friends back in the Tassie in the near future,” they added.

Meanwhile, a post on the Blake’s Bar Facebook page also confirmed the decision to close.

“There's too much Covid about, and we're going to temporarily close the bar, for just a week, hopefully,” the post read.

“It's a decision we didn't want to make, but it is the right one. 

“Take care. We wish you well.”

 

