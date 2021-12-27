Search

27 Dec 2021

Outsider's win in major horse-race leaves a Donegal punter celebrating a big win

Christmas celebrations for a punter in County Donegal were boosted at the weekend after an ambitious horse racing wager paid off in the shape of a four-figure payout.

The anonymous winner picked out four horses on St. Stephen’s Day and struck a €1 each-way lucky 15 online with BoyleSports, which cost them a total of €30.

While Coach Carter failed to deliver in the 2.55 at Leopardstown, victories for The Greek (14/1) at the same track and for Rebel Ivy (10/1) at Limerick left the hopeful punter on the verge of a tasty Christmas bonus.

It all came down to the big race of the day at Kempton, where 28/1 shot Tornado Flyer sprung a surprise to land the King George and send a whopping €5,903.92 into the lucky winner’s account.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Fair play to our County Donegal customer who picked a great time to land three well-priced winners. We hope the winnings come in useful and wish them a very Happy New Year.”

