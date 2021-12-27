Breaking: Busy Donegal cinema evacuated after fire breaks out

A fire broke out this afternoon at a busy cinema in Donegal - and those attending had to evacuate.

The fire broke out in the cinema in Bundoran, and the fire service was immediately alerted.

Fortunately, they were quickly on the scene and brought the fire under control.

Local councillor, Michael McMahon, praised the fire authorities for their quick response.

"Thankfully, everyone was evacuated in a safe and professional manner," he stated.

Two fire appliances, one from Bundoran and one from Ballyshannon, were at the scene.

It is believed that the damage was largely on the exterior of the building.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Being a Bank Holiday, the cinema was crowded with film-goers.