Paddy Conaghan has raised almost €50,000 for Gemma's Legacy of Hope

Arranmore Island's Paddy Conaghan
Arranmore Island's Paddy Conaghan is raising huge funds and awareness of Gemma's Legacy for Hope as he ducks and dives around the country's coasty.
Paddy is currently in Kerry.
To date, he has raised almost €50,000 of his €1,000 goal for Gemma's Legacy of Hope - a community counselling service for children and young adults.
Paddy has also raised huge awareness of the local charity as he journeys around the coast in his van.
The fundraising is continuing for this vital charity so if you too would like to contribute, you can do so here.
The Health Service Executive in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.