Met Éireann issues a Weather Advisory Alert for Donegal

A moderate weather advisory warning has been issued for the county from today, Tuesday, until New Year’s Day.
Heavy spells of rain are expected. The rain coupled with saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.
The alert is from 8am today until 12am of New Year’s Day, Saturday.
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Donegal. Valid from Tue. 28/12 @ 8AM until Sat. 01/01 @ 12AM, see https://t.co/4AX9uAsXps #WeatherWarning https://t.co/VxOAZ7ZFWh— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) December 28, 2021
The Health Service Executive in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first
