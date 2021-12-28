Lotto ticket worth almost €30,000 remains unclaimed

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Donegal to check their tickets as a Match 5 prize of €29,273 from Wednesday, October 20 remains unclaimed.
Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday, January 18.
The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday, October 19 at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office, Main Street, Pettigo. As the village is right on the border, there is a possibility that the winner is from Northern Ireland.
A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in the Donegal village to carefully check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize: “We are appealing to anyone who may have purchased a Lotto ticket for the 20th October draw at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office on the Main Street in Pettigo to carefully check their tickets."
If you are this lucky Match 5 winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”
