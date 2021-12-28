Gritters will be out this evening as temperatures drop

Gritters will be in action this evening Tuesday
Donegal County Council have announced that roads are to be gritted this evening.
With temperatures set to fall below 4 degrees later. Please check out the following link for routes that are going to be gritted.
04,05,06,07,08,09,10,11,15,17,BT Routes to be gritted from 6pm, on Tuesday, 28 December Check map: https://t.co/17VI0w4gaj Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) December 28, 2021
