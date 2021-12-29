Search

29 Dec 2021

How to recycle your natural Christmas trees in 2022

How to recycle your natural Christmas trees in 2022

The Christmas tree recycling service is for householders only

Christmas trees add so much to the festivities and celebrations during this special time of year. 

The family really love to see the Christmas tree going up in December as it hails the beginning of a very special time of year. On Christmas morning, children enjoy opening their presents at the foot of the tree.  

However, when the sparkle and glitter begin to dull and you feel that it is time to take your natural tree down, you can recycle it from Thursday, January 6 to Saturday, January 29. 

Donegal County Council runs the annual service for domestic trees only.

If you would like further information to times and facilities, please click here

