29 Dec 2021

Rivers open across the county for sea anglers in 2022

Other rivers are open on a catch and release basis

Michelle NicPháidín

Several rivers across the county will open to anglers to fish salmon and sea trout in 2022 while other rivers will be open on a catch and release basis. 

In the Ballyshannon area, the rivers Duff, Eany, Glen, Eske Oily and Bungosteen will be open on a  catch and release basis. The Drowes and Owenwee will be open to fishing. 

Other rivers that will be open to fishing are the Owenea, Gweebarra, Claddy, Tullaghobegley, Crana and the Gaoth Dobhair, Crolly river. 

The Lackagh River will be closed until May 11 and the following day will be open on a catch and release basis. The Leanann will also be open on a catch and release basis.

There are guidelines in place for anglers which they should familiarise themselves with. 

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, has approved legislation that will govern the wild salmon and sea trout fisheries next year. 

 Minister Ryan said: “Eighty-one rivers will be available for salmon and sea trout fishing in 2022. This will allow careful management of this important natural resource, for which conservation is paramount. Forty five of the rivers will be fully open, with a further 36 available on a ‘catch and release’ basis. Improvements in stocks can only be achieved collaboratively over time and are entirely dependent on everybody redoubling our conservation efforts in the face of environmental, climate and human impacts.”

Forty-five rivers are open on a national basis as a surplus of fish has been identified in these rivers;
Thirty-six rivers are open for “catch and release” angling; and sixty-six rivers are closed, as they have no surplus of fish available.
 

Minister Ryan added: “Ireland is internationally recognised for prioritising the conservation imperative as fundamental to our salmon management efforts. However, it is well over a decade since we adopted our current conservation policy. I believe the time to review and improve this policy has come. Therefore, I intend shortly to publish two policy papers on salmon for consultation. The first of these will explore new options for salmon management with conservation, and how to do it better as the key focus. Environmental, climate and human impacts continue to place salmon and other species at risk. I am determined that we raise awareness of all of these challenges. We will develop policy to ensure that we are doing all we can in Ireland, and as far as we can via international co-operation, to improve the resilience of our salmon.”

 

