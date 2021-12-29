Power outages affecting people in Bundoran, Convoy and Carndonagh

Power expected to be restored this afternoon - Wednesday
Over 100 customers are without power in Bundoran this afternoon while people in both Convoy and Carndonagh are also affected by outages.
ESB crews are currently working to repair issues with power expected to be restored this afternoon.
Strong winds are causing havoc right across the county.
See more:
There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town
It has been reported that part of the water pipe to Gola has been floating at the surface of the water since before Christmas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.