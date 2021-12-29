UPDATE: Thousands of customers without power this afternoon

Power outages affecting areas in Donegal
Strong winds continue to play havoc across the county with thousands of customers left without power in Letterkenny and Buncrana areas.
A fault in Letterkenny has left 2,076 customers without power. Power is due to be restored shortly before 5pm this afternoon.
Meanwhile, a fault in Ballymacarry has left 1,111 without power with power due to be restored shortly after 5pm.
ESB crews are continuing their efforts to restore power as soon as possible.
There are no PCR testing bookings available online for the testing centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town
