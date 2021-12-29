Search

29 Dec 2021

Only one visitor now allowed per patient for a visit lasting 15 minutes at Letterkenny University Hospital

One person, per patient for a visit lasting 15 minutes per day for those visiting Letterkenny University Hospital

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community, access to visitors at Letterkenny University Hospital is now being limited to one person, per patient for a visit lasting 15 minutes per day.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

In line with national guidance on visiting*, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs.

There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity, on compassionate grounds.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward / unit manager.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a Covid-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

The hospital is also dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 and there is no access to visitors in the outbreak areas currently.

