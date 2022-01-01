Get in for a dip and support inspiring Gaoth Dobhair woman

Bun an Inbhear pier
There is huge local support for a young Gaoth Dobhair woman who is traveling to Ghana this summer to volunteer as part of GVIs-Ghana Education and Childhood Development Volunteering.
In a bid to start her fundraising off to a positive start, Eimear Kelly has organised a New Year's Day swim in Bun an Inbhear at 11am.
It is hoped that many local people will attend and support Ms Kelly in her worthy and inspiring work.
Please go to her gofundme page to donate.
