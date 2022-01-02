Search

02 Jan 2022

OPINION: Fionnuala has high hopes for 2022

OPINION: Fionnuala has high hopes for 2022

Make it your resolution to be happy in 2022

Fionnuala McGovern

Hello Donegal and beyond.

I am here watching Nigella Lawson cooking chickpeas. There is a storm blowing outside and I have a headache.
I only had two clients this morning, one needed a blow-dry for a wedding.
The other loves to get a cut when she is home as she can’t find a hairdresser to cut her curls in Paris. I’ll take a compliment any way I can get it.
The next couple of days in the salon are quite busy with clients getting ready for the new year. I am looking forward to the future evenings getting brighter. Tuesday was such a beautiful day. It is quite amazing how a wee bit of sunshine can lift your mood.
I could sit on here watching more Nigella, she is making meatballs now but before I do I take my young dog for a walk.
The next time you read me waffling on it will be 2022 and all will be well. Be kind to yourself and remind yourself how great you are to have got this far. Chat to you next week.
