Teenager dies in drowning tragedy off Aranmore Island

There is huge sadness on Arranmore Island following a drowning tragedy which claimed the life of an 18-year-old teenager, earlier today.
The young man who is understood to be from the island was swimming with a friend earlier today when the tragedy occurred.
The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter, the RNLI and emergency services were called to the scene.
