Donegal Priest asks people to close gate on cemetery to prevent sheep damaging graves

The Parish Priest of Gaoth Dobhair, An Dr. Ró – Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, has called on people to close the gates on entering and leaving the Magheragallon cemetery.
His appeal comes after an incident last week when sheep gained entry to the cemetery. He said this is consecrated ground and the resting place of beloved family members.
Parishioners visiting the graves of their loved ones over the Christmas period were shocked and angered by the mess caused by the sheep. This is the second time in recent weeks that sheep managed to get into this cemetery. At the end of November sheep caused widespread damage to graves when they roamed over the graveyard.
