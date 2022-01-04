Search

04 Jan 2022

Donegal Priest asks people to close gate on cemetery to prevent sheep damaging graves

Priest asks people to close gate on cemetery to prevent sheep damaging graves

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Tommy Curran

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Parish Priest of Gaoth Dobhair,  An Dr. Ró – Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, has called on people to close the gates on entering and leaving the Magheragallon cemetery. 

Gratitude as people flock to fix storm-damaged Donegal church

Huge gratitude expressed as people help repair church

His appeal comes after an incident last week when  sheep gained entry to the cemetery. He said this is consecrated ground and the resting place of beloved family members.  

Parishioners visiting the graves of their loved ones  over the Christmas period were shocked and angered by the mess caused by the sheep. This is the second time in recent weeks that sheep managed to get into this cemetery. At the end of November sheep caused widespread damage to graves when they roamed over the graveyard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media