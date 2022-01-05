A cold and frosty morning across Donegal with temperatures expected to fall tonight

Patches of frost and mist this morning to clear
There certainly was a nip in the air earlier this morning with some icy stretches in areas. It will be a mostly dry day with some sunny spells but be prepared for a few isolated showers.
Tonight
Frost and ice will settle in quickly after dark tonight with temperatures dipping back to between 0 and -4 degrees. Outbreaks of rain spread from the southwest later, turning to sleet or snow in places for a time, mainly over hills.
Mostly dry with long spells of crisp winter sunshine ️ today, as frost & icy stretches continue to clear this morning, with just a few light showers affecting western & northern coastal regions ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2022
Max afternoon temps ️ generally ranging 3 to 6C in light NW or variable winds pic.twitter.com/IBI7kDl4Ce
Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches
