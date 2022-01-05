Search

05 Jan 2022

South Donegal patients: Visitor access at Sligo University Hospital now sharply curtailed

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only

Visitors to Sligo University Hospital will only be allowed on compassionate grounds

Michael McHugh

South Donegal families who may have family members in Sligo University Hospital (SUH), or people from Donegal who may wish to visit SUH have been told that due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community and number of staff absences due to Covid-19 within the hospital, visiting at Sligo University Hospital has been significantly curtailed from today, Wednesday January 5.

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, please contact the ward manager in advance.

Yesterday, a similar decision was made with regard to visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The nominated support person/visitor must complete a Covid-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a FFP2 surgical face mask (when requested) or surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly. In line with national guidance on visiting, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity when they arrive.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Nominated support partners can continue to attend for all scans, induction of labour and all deliveries and emergency presentations. Visiting the maternity ward by nominated support partners is curtailed to two hours per day between 6pm and 8pm.

The limited visiting access will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review.

