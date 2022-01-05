Donegal INTO secretary general says 'extremely difficult term' ahead

The General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), John Boyle has said up to 15% members will be missing when classes return following Christmas break.

John Boyle, who is originally from Annagry, said it has been agreed that public health members will be in HSE areas to support primary principal teachers as they return to primary school classrooms.

“They will be supporting schools,” Mr Boyle said.

Re medical grade face masks. INTO were advised that these would be provided to schools at our meeting with the Dep of Education yesterday. Following the Minister’s comments earlier this morning, that only a review was agreed to, we sought immediate clarification. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Qz15DbE2Qu January 5, 2022

He estimated that between seven and eight thousand primary school teachers will be absent as primary schools return this week but added that alternatives have been put in place.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Boyle said that the term ahead, up to mid-term, is going to be an extremely difficult one and there will be situations whereby children will have to have classes at home.

He said priority must be given to children who don’t thrive in remote learning situations.

Inspectors will support principals in the decision making process on whether a class will have to go home or not and for what duration, he said.

He added that more will have to be done in relation to public health support, filtration of air and contact tracing in primary schools.

'I'm still beseeching Government to have another look at the contact tracing. I know they're under pressure at the moment, but at the same time it was abandonment and cannot be allowed to continue. It worked well while we had it," he added.

Decisions will be made to ensure the maximum number of students are in school when they reopen tomorrow, Minister for Education Norma Foley has told @MorningIreland | Read more: https://t.co/M3BDOWxmal pic.twitter.com/ukfJbqFd8X — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 5, 2022

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she accepts the coming days and weeks will "not be without challenges" for the education sector.