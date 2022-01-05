Roads to be gritted across Donegal from 5pm this evening

Road gritters are in action tonight
All Donegal routes are to be gritted this evening from 5pm. Motorists are asked to be careful and assume that no road is ice free.
ALL Routes to be gritted from 5PM on Wed. 05/01. Check map for routes: https://t.co/17VI0wlR1R. Assume no road is ice free. Further details emailed #RoadAlert https://t.co/ngbhX2li2g— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) January 5, 2022
The weather is due to take a turn for the worst with a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Thursday and Friday.
Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland ❄️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2022
For all active warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9
