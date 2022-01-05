Search

05 Jan 2022

Footpath needed on busy national road in Donegal as a matter of urgency

Donegal Councillor said the current situation was an accident waiting to happen

Donegal firm Celtic Weave, Ballyshannon to close with the loss of 13 jobs

Former Celtic Weave premises at Cloghore, Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal councillor is calling for urgent safety measures including a footpath to be placed on a busy national route in Donegal.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) put down the following motion at a meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this MD look at the road at Clyhore to consider a small footpath from Rock Field School to Straddle Filling Station and also the road junction.”

Cllr McMahon told fellow councillors and council officials: “There is a big population there and a school there. People are in danger of getting knocked down. 

“We need a small footpath on the right hand side coming out so they can go to the shops and into Belleek. It is an accident waiting to happen.”

He gave examples of a number of particularly dangerous stretches along the road, including two bad corners near Celtic Weave.

“The area has been neglected a lot,” said Cllr McMahon. “The grass is not cut and the fence is down coming over the bridge.

“There is a small community group operating there. They would be prepared to help with cutting the grass, painting the fence, cleaning a small footpath. 

“It is something that we need to tackle. It is a national primary route with a lot of heavy duty traffic.”

The councillor said there were second and third class roads that were better serviced. 

“People there feel they are not getting what they deserve,” he said. 

“It wouldn’t take that much to clean it and put kerbs down so that people would be safe.”

Referring to an inquest into a tragedy in the area where a young man died after falling into a deep drain, Cllr McMahon pointed out: “The Coroner said there should be some repairs done on that road.”

He added that the lighting system was also very poor.

“Maybe we could get something done there as regards the safety of the people,” said the councillor. “Start off with the footpath and take it from there.”
The motion was seconded by Cllr Noel Jordan (SF).

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said that specific grant funding would be needed.

“It falls into the category of Active Travel,” he said. 

“We are getting feedback that footpaths on national roads outside speed limits is not something they are promoting.”

Regarding an area known as Donaldson’s Corner, Mr Sweeney said that was perhaps something that could be looked at. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media