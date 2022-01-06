Over nine hundred customers without power in Donegal

FILE PHOTO
Over nine hundred customers are without power in Donegal this morning.
The interruptions are scheduled and customers have received prior notification in relation to the planned interruption from the ESB.
The planned service interruption is expected to last until 3pm in the Gaoth Dobhair area and 867 customers are affected.
Meanwhile, 148 customers are without power in Carndonagh. Power is due to be restored by 4pm.
