Cold snap expected to set in across Donegal from 4pm

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice alert for Snow which is expected to come into force from 4pm this evening and will run until late tomorrow morning.
The forecaster has warned of hazardous conditions for people setting off journeys. Isolated thunderstorms have been forecast.
Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland ❄️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2022
For all active warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9
