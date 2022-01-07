All designated routes in Donegal being gritted as temperatures fall

Road gritters are in action tonight
All designated routes in Donegal are being gritted from 4pm this evening, Friday.
01,02,04,05,06,07,08,09,12,13,14,15,17,18,LT,BT Routes to be gritted from 4pm, on Friday, 07 January Check map: https://t.co/17VI0w4gaj Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) January 7, 2022
The routes that are to be gritted area: Inishowen West, Inishowen South, National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East, Cill Ulta West, Na Rosa, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Inishowen East, Buncrana Town and Letterkenny Town.
