Boulder that appeared on a Donegal pier shows the incredible power of the sea

The boulder left on the pier during high seas. Photo: Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig /Facebook
The inhabitants of a west Donegal community were reminded of the incredible power of the sea when a boulder was deposited on a local pier.
Sharing an image of the surprising sight on Facebook, Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said: "Believe it or not , the sea lifted this boulder up and left it right at Cé Phort Arthur, Gaoth Dobhair.
"Never ever underestimate the power of the sea.
"I asked the council to contact the Department as this pier is not under the ownership of Donegal County Council.
"I am told it will be moved next week."
