12 Jan 2022

Submissions are being sought on Inishowen's 2022 policing plan

Public encouraged to let gardaí know their views

Buncrana garda station

Gardai in Buncrana are seeking the public's views on policing in the peninsula

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

People in Inishowen are being invited to contribute to a Policing Plan for the Buncrana Garda District, which takes in the whole of the peninsula.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan says while she would like to meet people and carry out public consultations, that is not possible at the moment, so she’s urging people to make contact with their views and perspectives.

Superintendent Sheridan said she is conscious of issues such as domestic violence, drugs, road traffic, mental health, victim support and a range of other offences.

Submissions can be made by emailing Buncrana_DS@Garda.ie. You can also make a submission by conveying your views directly through any member of An Garda Síochána.

Closing date for submissions is Thursday, January 20.

