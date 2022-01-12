Irish Water say 'innovative project' in Gweedore has reached halfway stage

Irish Water have said that the installation of the pods as part of the innovative Demonstration Project in Gweedore is progressing well with over half of the pods now successfully installed.

They say that this project will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore, its over reliance on the use of septic tank systems and will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

The project will provide environmental benefits, support future growth in the area and ensure compliance with Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Patrick Greene said:

“We are delighted to announce that works in Gweedore are progressing on schedule. This is the second phase of works being undertaken as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme. Phase one of the works in 2019, saw the successful installation of the pressure sewer network associated with this project.

This required the installation of approximately 2.5km of new wastewater network along Factory Road, the Lower Road and the link road connecting both.

As part of this second phase of works, Irish Water has now successfully installed 20 of the 40 pods in Gweedore. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and those participating in the scheme for their continued support as these works progress.”

The benefits of this project to the wider community will be far reaching.

Speaking about these positive impacts Patrick said: “This innovative new sewerage scheme will ultimately lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area. This will decrease the discharge of untreated wastewater to the environment by enhancing the treatment of wastewater. Upon completion, the project will benefit all those living and visiting the area and will have a significant positive impact on water quality in Gweedore Bay and improve water quality for swimmers, surfers and fishermen.”

Irisg Water say that Cleantech Civils is delivering the work on behalf of Irish Water.

It is expected that the installation of the remaining pods and associated works will take approximately four months to complete. The collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta Wastewater Treatment Plant. This wastewater treatment plant will also undergo a significant upgrade to ensure continued compliance with Irish Water maintenance standards.

Irish Water say that the project is being carried out along with its Local Authority partner Donegal County Council.

For more details on the project, please check out Irish Water's Gweedore Sewerage Scheme project page.