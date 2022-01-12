Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, January 12, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mai Devins, Sligo and Raphoe

- Mary Sweeney, Dungloe

- Patrick (Pete) Boyce, Milford

- Rose Boyle, Portnoo

- Michael Kearney, Inch Island and Downpatrick, Co Down

- John (Johnny) Feely, Donegal Town

- Dessie McFadden, Gweedore

- Martin Joseph Sweeney, Ballybofey

- Tony McBride, Annagry

- Bridget Kavanagh, Arranmore

- Nan Hone, Cloghan

- Neil O'Donnell, Letterkenny and Kildare

- Seamus Lafferty, Stranorlar

- Neil Nelis, Creeslough

- Derick Reid, Ballybofey

- Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles

- Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

Mai Devins, Sligo and Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mai Devins (née Mc Daid), Ferndale, Cartron Point, Sligo and formerly of Raphoe. January 11 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus. Dearly loved mother of Cyril, Gary and Jude. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Helen Connolly (Stranorlar), daughters-in-law Karen and Amanda, Gary’s partner Róisín, cherished grandchildren Seve, Teagan and Keanan, extended Devins family (Foxrock, Dublin) and Connolly family (Donegal), nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Thursday, January 13, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége will leave family home at Ferndale, Cartron Point on Friday, January 14, at 11:40am approx. to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 12noon. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery, Co. Sligo.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Covid restrictions apply at all times with mask wearing, social distancing and no handshaking. Condolence messages may be placed in private at www.feehilys.ie, below or by traditional manner. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Family home private please.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

Mary Sweeney, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney, Quay Rd, Dungloe. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Pete) Boyce, Milford

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pete) Boyce, Patrick (Pete), Gortmacall, Milford, January 12, 2022, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughters, Lisa, Tara and Yvonne, son Shaun, sons-in-law, Aidan and Willie, grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, William, Lauryn and Hannah, sister Agnes Diver, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Due to Covid restrictions, house private to family, neighbours and close friends. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 14, at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Golan. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Rose Boyle, Portnoo / Glenties



The death has taken place at her home of Rose Boyle (nee Ward) Narin, Portnoo, formerly Lower Menavale Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her sons Bernard and Conal, daughters Margaret, Noleen, Rosaleen, Ann. Predeceased by her late husband Josie and daughter Bríd.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Ryan, Caoimhe, Joseph, Aimee and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 12.30pm to St Conal's Church Kilclooney for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family, neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to all Covid guidelines while attending the wake and funeral.

Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island, Donegal / Downpatrick, Down



The death has occurred at his home of Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island and formerly Downpatrick, Co Down.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved dad of Michelle, Jonathan, Patrick and Michael and dear brother of Kathleen Millar. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, sister, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Removal Friday morning January 14 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The wake is strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page and YouTube page later on Friday evening.

John (Johnny) Feely, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John 'Johnny' Feely of Drumeena, Lough Eske, Donegal Town and San Francisco.

John's remains will repose at River View House, TirChonaill Street, Donegal Town, today Wednesday, from at 5pm and Thursday 13, from 3pm.

Remains leaving River View House on Friday at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions & HSE guidelines, house private to family and friends, please.



Dessie McFadden, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Dessie Mc Fadden (Dessie Paddy Gracie),Glassagh and formerly of Meenderrygamph, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sarahanne, sons; Dillon, Matthew, Jayden & Desmond, father Paddy Gracie, brothers; PJ, Dan, Josie & Hughmartin, sisters; Grace, Eileen, Máire & Imelda, mother-in-law June and extended family & friends. Predeceased by his mother Annie and nephew Daniel.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Wednesday & Thursday night at 8pm on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page. House strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page, https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the funeral in line with current regulations.

Late Martin Joseph Sweeney, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place in England of Martin Joseph Sweeney, formerly of Golland Lower, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintock’s funeral premises, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 6.30pm to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for reception prayers at 7pm, and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the family plot in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family home at Golland Lower is private please.

Tony McBride, Annagry West

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Tony McBride, Annagry West.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home, with removal at 6pm this evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry where he will repose overnight.

Family home strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan.

Nan passed away under the excellent care of her niece Amanda.



Nan’s remains are reposing at her late residence until removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin for reception prayers at 7pm on Thursday, January 13.



Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon with interment in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to handshaking and wearing of face coverings when attending the wake and funeral.



Funeral Mass can be viewed at: http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-sucour-glenfinn

Nan is survived by her sister Kathleen (Stranorlar), brother Paddy and sister-in-law Molly (England), nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Neil O'Donnell, Newbridge, Kildare / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Neil O'Donnell, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Husband of the late Betty, brother of the late Margaret, Brighde, Sean and Cahill.

Neil died on Wednesday, January 5 in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Greatly missed by his loving son Rory, daughter Jean, grandchildren Shauna, Niamh, Emilie, Nora and Neil, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his family home by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday, January 15 at 2.45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, Newbridge. Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.

Seamus Lafferty, Railway Road, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has occurred of Seamus Lafferty, Barley Hill, Railway Road, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband to Terri, father to Rodney and Stephen, predeceased by his father Jim, mother Nora and beloved brother John, survived by his brother Michael (Galway), sisters Mary, Noreen, Catherine and Geraldine.

He will be deeply and sincerely missed by his loving wife, sons, Derek, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

The family home is strictly private to immediate family only please.

Seamus’s remains will be leaving the family home on Thursday at 12.30pm via Ard McCool and Main Street, Stranorlar to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/ stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Seamus to Oncology Dept., University Hospital Letterkenny, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Neil Nelis, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Nelis, Meenbunone, Creeslough.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday was followed by removal at 5pm going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Derick Reid, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Derick (Day) Reid, Ballinamona, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Harry and Teresa, cherished brother of John, Anne, Harold, Kieran, and Mary Lou. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Thursday, January 13 with visiting time from 7pm to 9pm for family and close friends only. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 14 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegal-hospice.html, or care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the funeral home and funeral will be private to family, and close friends only please.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Friday 14 January 2022 from 3-5pm for family and friends. Removal Saturday 15 January to the Church of St. Fintans, Sutton for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed Saturday morning at 10 am via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

