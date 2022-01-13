Good news for Donegal Town as new houses come up for rent and more being built

New homes could ease pressure on Donegal rental market
The allocation of ten houses by Donegal County Council may go some way towards easing the home rental crisis in Donegal Town.
Furthermore, Phase Three of Railway Park social housing development is expected to get underway shortly.
Councillors were updated on the housing situation at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.
Area Manager of Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin said that the ten houses coming on the market were part of a turnkey development bought by Donegal County Council. The houses which are in the Drumbar area of the town are ready to be allocated.
Regarding the Railway Park social housing development, Mr Sheerin said that the tender process was complete.
Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) said: “I welcome the start of Phase Three in Railway Park. This is much needed housing in the Donegal Town area.”
