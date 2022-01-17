Weather forecast for Donegal for today - a largely dry week is on its way

Today will see a frosty start to this morning. Frost and any mist and fog will clear through the morning, leaving another dry day with spells of sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of five to seven degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.
According to Met Eireann, tonight will stay dry with clear spells to start. However, it will quickly turn cloudier overnight. Coldest early on with lowest temperatures of one to three degrees but it will become less cold as the cloud increases. Occasional mist and fog patches will develop in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
Tomorrow will be cloudy overall. A largely dry start but patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread from the west through the day, becoming lighter as they spread eastwards. A milder day with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds, occasionally increasing fresh.
The outlook is for a cool, largely dry week ahead.
