Busy Donegal road closed after serious collision - diversions are in place

The N15 between Laghey and Ballintra remains closed following a serious collision.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two vehicle collision which occurred at Coxton near Laghey, on Monday afternoon.
A garda spokesperson said: "The collision between a lorry and a car occurred on the N15 Northbound, shortly after 4pm. The driver of the car, a woman in her forties, and the front seat passenger, a male teen, were taken to Sligo University Hospital where they are continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.
"The road remains closed this morning, with diversions in place and a technical examination will be carried out shortly."
