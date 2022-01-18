Popular church minister bids farewell to Donegal as she moves to pastures new

After three and a half years, Rev Lindsey Farrell has bid farewell to parishioners in a group of parishes that incorporated Mountcharles, Inver, Kilaghtee and Killybegs.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Killybegs parish said: "We would like to thank her for her leadership and guidance throughout the parish and community.

"We wish Rev Lindsey, her husband Keith and children God's riches blessings as she takes up her new post at Maguiresbridge and Derrybrusk parish in the Diocese of Clogher."

Rev Farrell told all her parishioners: "Saying farewell is never easy. Thank you to everyone for your support, friendship and fellowship over the last three and a half years, and for your good wishes for the future.

"I will leave a piece of my heart in Donegal, and wish you all God's richest blessing.

"Rev Farrell will take up the role of Rector with the grouped parishes of Maguiresbridge and Derrybrusk. She will be joined by her husband Keith and their three children; Grace, Emily and Harry."