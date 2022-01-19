40 years with An Post - a special day for Briege McCafferty

It was 40 years ago today that Briege McCafferty took her first tentative steps into a new career with An Post.

That was back on January 19 in 1982 when the Letterkenny woman began working with the company in Cavan.

She spent a few years working in Naas in Co. Kildare, and in Lifford too. Then she took up a role in her home town in 1985 and she's been there ever since.

A popular member of the staff at An Post on Letterkenny's Upper Main Street, Briege has been receiving many well wishes from her colleagues, customers and friends all day.

Briege McCafferty pictured with colleagues Joe Marley and Tommy McNaught PICTURES: Stephen Doherty

Normally there'd be a few celebratory drinks to mark the occasion, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, her colleagues treated her to a cake and a cuppa.

Briege has seen many changes among the staff at An Post in Letterkenny - both from her time working at the counter as a clerk, and more recently since she moved to the TV licence department a few years ago.

She has lost friends and close colleagues, like Tadhg Culbert and Liam McConallogue, two friends who would no doubt have been first to congratulate her on her 40 years this morning.

Indeed some of her current colleagues have been working with her for almost all her time in Letterkenny. Joe Marley is in his 43rd year with An Post and is due to retire in April. Last year Tommy McNaught also celebrated 40 years.