Gardaí probe into criminal damage at Letterkenny car dealership and nearby business

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a car dealership at the Mountain Top Letterkenny, last Saturday morning, January 22, between 3am and 4am.

Vehicles were deliberately damaged in the yard of a car dealership.

Earlier the same day, at around 5.30am, the alarm of a business premises was activated. Gardaí attended the scene, a small window was opened on the front of the premises.

On viewing the CCTV footage, gardaí discovered three young males, two wearing dark clothing and one wearing a grey tracksuit and a white baseball cap were captured on the premises.

One of the male reached in the window and stole some small items. Entry was not gained to the shop and gardaí are continuing to trawl CCTV footage.

Gardaí are not ruling out that crimes may be linked.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen two youths wearing dark clothing and a youth wearing a grey tracksuit and a white baseball cap are asked to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.