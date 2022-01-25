Search

25 Jan 2022

National University of Ireland awards for Donegal students

Letterkenny and Stranorlar students are honoured

Awards for students

Joseph Doherty from Letterkenny and Heather Gallen from Stranorlar who have received awards from the National University of Ireland

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

25 Jan 2022 8:34 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

NUI Galway students Joseph Doherty from Letterkenny and Heather Gallen from Stranorlar were recently awarded Dr Henry Hutchinson Stewart Medical Scholarships and Prizes in Podiatric Medicine by the National University of Ireland.

Joseph was presented with the first prize, while Heather was awarded second prize.

Established in 1888, and among one of the oldest awards to be offered by the National University of Ireland, the Dr Henry Hutchinson Stewart Medical Scholarships and Prizes are offered for academic excellence in a range of subject areas across Medicine, Nursing, Midwifery and the Health Sciences for undergraduate students

PICTURE: Aengus McMahon

