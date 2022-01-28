The heartwarming story of a duck rescued as a baby on a Donegal roadside

Rescuing wild baby animals is tricky - is Mum nearby? Is is really in the animal's best interest? Will the animal become too dependent to survive in the wild?

This story of a wild duckling that was fortunate enough to be cared for at Salthill Cabin in Mountcharles shows that such rescues really can have a happy ending.

The owners of the popular pier-side coffee shop and mini zoo/sanctuary shared the heartwarming story of rescue and of the bond that developed with the duckling which has now grown up and has a mate.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: "This is a wild duck that was found on the side of the road last summer by a member of the public, when she was found she was only a could of days old.

"There was no sight of Mum. The duckling was left alone for a few hours to see if the mum would return but she didn’t.

"She was then brought to us and luckily enough we had ducklings hatch out that same day so we carefully slotted her in along with the other ducklings.

"She is now fully grown but has decided to stay with us here at the cabin. We expected her to leave once she was old enough however she left for a few days and came back ... with a boyfriend!

"She leaves during the day but she always returns for breakfast and dinner, while her boyfriend waits for her outside the fence.

"Nature is truly amazing!"