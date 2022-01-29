It is going to be particularly stormy in coastal areas in Donegal today

Weather in Donegal
It will be windy in Donegal today particularly in coastal areas. A status yellow, gale warning is in place from Erris Head to Malin Head to Belfast Lough.
Blustery this morning with fresh to strong westerly winds, strongest in the northwest.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 29, 2022
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain️. Drier, brighter and cooler weather will develop by afternoon, with winds easing too.
Highs️ of 8 to 11 degrees, occurring earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ms4TTcQEC2
Winds will be strongest in the northwest and north with gales on coasts. Through the afternoon winds will turn northwesterly and ease. It will be a somewhat cooler day so make sure and dress accordingly.
There will be clear spells tonight but it will become cloudier from the west overnight with some patchy drizzle developing in Donegal by morning. It will be coldest in the east of the province with frost developing here.
Generally light winds, but strengthening on the Donegal coast by morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.