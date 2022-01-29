Search

29 Jan 2022

It is going to be particularly stormy in coastal areas in Donegal today

Status Yellow - Gale warning from Erris Head to Malin Head to Belfast Lough

It will be windy and relatively rainy in Donegal this morning

Weather in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

29 Jan 2022 11:39 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

It will be windy in Donegal today particularly in coastal areas. A status yellow, gale warning is in place from Erris Head to Malin Head to Belfast Lough.

Winds will be strongest in the northwest and north with gales on coasts. Through the afternoon winds will turn northwesterly and ease. It will be a somewhat cooler day so make sure and dress accordingly. 

There will be clear spells tonight but it will become cloudier from the west overnight with some patchy drizzle developing in Donegal by morning. It will be coldest in the east of the province with frost developing here.

Generally light winds, but strengthening on the Donegal coast by morning.

