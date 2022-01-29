Status Yellow wind warning issued for Donegal on Sunday - Met Éireann Weather Warning

Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for Sunday
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal with gusts off up to 100km/h forecast for the region.
Storm Malik, named by the Danish Met Office is set to pass to the north of Ireland overnight & early Saturday.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 28, 2022
A⚠️wind warning has been issued by the @metoffice (NI) & by @MetEireann (Donegal), with the strongest winds crossing Scotland before heading towards Denmark. pic.twitter.com/ZC0etNAvku
Strong winds combined with high seas may lead to wave spilling into coastal areas.
The wind warning is valid from 2pm on Sunday, January 30 to 03.00 on Monday.
The warning was issued at 13:43 today, Saturday.
