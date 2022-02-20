Lifford barber to hold 24-hour haircutting marathon for charity

The talented staff at Razor 34 at Bridge Street, Lifford have been sharpening their scissors over the past few days in preparation for a marathon event that will see them raise urgently needed funds for a Donegal boy's fight for a life saving operation.

They will be cutting hair from 9am this Sunday morning until 9am tomorrow Monday and are hoping the public all over the Finn Valley and across the border in Strabane will come along and help.

Their efforts are to help Buncrana teenager Rocco McGinley who was diagnosed with a rare life threatening brain tumour in October 2021.

His family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise much needed funds to get him to the US to have the best opportunity of treatment.

"Rocco was 14 years old in August 2021. He's like any other teenage boy. He loves his family, his friends, music and his PS. He's the most funny, loving, gentle and kindest soul and would brighten any room when he enters," said fundraising organiser, Audrey Gallagher.

She added: "In late summer '21, Rocco began to present with symptoms such as blurred vision, unsteady gait (an abnormality in walking) and loss of power. His GP recommended an MRI which confirmed his parents worst fears. Rocco was diagnosed in October with an extremely rare life threatening brain tumour one of which is particularly aggressive and difficult to treat.

Rocco McGinley



"Since his diagnosis, there have been lots of tears shed, prayers said and many many hours of research carried out.



"The Irish health care system has its limitations due to our country's size and population unfortunately. To date Rocco has had fantastic care and support from the staff in LUH, Crumlin Children's Hospital, Temple Street and St Luke's Hospital.

"He has received radium, he has been biopsied and has had a shunt inserted all of which have helped to alleviate symptoms and will temporarily regress the tumour's growth.

"Rocco has undergone all of these invasive procedures, his treatment to date in his normal brave and courageous manner and without a day's complaint, he is an inspiration to us all and such a fighter," said Ms Gallagher.



As the family have exhausted the treatment options here in Ireland, they are now looking to the US to seek further help.



"There are various clinical trials which have had some success that are specifically designed to treat Roccos' diagnosed tumour.

"Our aim from a GoFundMe page is to raise as much funds so that he can have the opportunity of treatment. His case has been reviewed by several leading hospitals and has been accepted for treatment. This will require a significant amount of money," added Ms Gallagher.

To date €206,007 has been raised but the target is €280,000 and that's where many groups from all over the county have come into support this worthy cause.

Today's venture is personal for the staff in Lifford.

"Knowing the family personally, we wanted to help out in any way we could. So we will be cutting right through the day and night with proceeds going to Rocco’s family.

"Buckets for donation will be in the shop so please come along and give what you can so we can all help out this extremely brave young man," said a spokesman.

You can follow the story on the Facebook page, Rocco's Road To Recovery which also has a GoFundMe link.

Indeed anyone who wishes to donate directly can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roccoss-road-to-rocovery