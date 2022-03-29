Search

31 Mar 2022

Father on trial on sexual assault, exploitation and child cruelty charges 

Donegal man denies 34 offences against his two daughters 

Letterkenny courthouse

The trial at Letterkenny Courthouse heard the charges relate to an alleged "truth or dare" game that involved sexual acts

29 Mar 2022 6:38 PM

A Donegal man has gone on trial facing 34 charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child cruelty against his two daughters when they were teenagers.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainants, pleaded not guilty to all charges at Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the family home between June 20, 2011 and September 30, 2015 when the girls were aged between 13 and 14 and 14 and 15.

The charges relate to an alleged "truth or dare" game that involved sexual acts and questioning of a sexual nature.

The accused is charged with sexual assault involving sexual acts. It is also alleged that he sexually exploited his daughters by asking them to run around outside naked or topless and asking to spray them with water in various states of undress.

The man is also charged with child cruelty by allowing the teenage girls access to alcohol and cigarettes.

Twenty-five of the charges relate to the oldest of the two daughters. The accused faces three charges of sexual assault, ten charges of child cruelty, and 21 charges of sexual exploitation.

The trial before Judge John Aylmer is expected to last up to four days.

